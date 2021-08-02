Konark Sun Temple in Odisha reopens for visitors with Covid protocols

Puri: The famous Sun Temple at Konark in Puri district of Odisha reopened on Monday for visitors with Covid protocols almost after three and half months. The temple was closed from April 16 in view of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

The temple has been reopened for public as per the Unlock guidelines of August laid down by the State government. However, it will remain shut on every weekend.

The visitors will have to scan the QR code that has been installed outside the entry gate and get their tickets to avoid physical contact. Thermal screening of visitors will be conducted at the entry point and proper social distancing rule will be followed.

The administration has also taken adequate measures to control the crowd by allowing 2000 tourists into the temple site per day. While 1,000 tourists will be allowed between 6 am to 1 pm and more 1,000 visitors between 1 pm to 6 pm.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) which was entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining the shrine has made elaborate arrangements.