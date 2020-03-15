konark temple
Image Credit: Outlook India

Konark Sun Temple in Odisha Closed for a Week amid Coronavirus outbreak

By KalingaTV Bureau
Puri: The famous  Sun temple in Konark of Odisha, a major travel destination for tourists from across the globe, has been closed for a period of seven days as a preventive step to curb coronavirus, the COVID 19 infection.

As such, the number of tourists visiting  the Sun temple in Puri district has significantly reduced due to the restrictions imposed lately by the district administration amidst coronavirus outbreak. Even the tourist bus service from Puri to Konark has been halted till March 31.

Tourism sector has taken a hit in Konark for a brief period now due to the restrictions and lock down. The number of National, as well as international visitors, has significantly reduced and this has put severe impact to the Hotel business in this area. Also, the Light and Sound shows have been stopped.

 

