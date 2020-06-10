Bhadrak: A man has reportedly died at a quarantine center in Korkora panchayat in Bhadrak district of Odisha today. The deceased is said to be a migrant worker from Kolkata.

According to reports, the person reached Bhadrak by train on Tuesday evening and was lodged at the quarantine center. However, he was found dead at the quarantine center today morning.

However, the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained. His family has claimed that he had diabetes. The body will be cremated as per COVID19 guidelines said government sources.

The Police and medical teams have reached the spot and started investigation.