Know your PF balance and withdrawal from EPF account in this way without UAN

A Universal Account Number (UAN) is a 12-digit unique number assigned to an EPF member. It is a permanent number and is valid for the lifetime of a member. Employer’s employer can generate a UAN number. In case of change in employment, the UAN allocated earlier can be provided by the employer only. Through UAN, EPFO ​​member can know his PF balance and withdraw it at any time without the help of the employer. However, in many circumstances it has been observed that the employee’s UAN is not generated. In such a situation, even without UAN members can access their PF balance. Let us know how it is possible.

Check EPF balance like this without UAN

Step 1: Login to the EPF home page of epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2: Click “Click Here to Know your EPF Balance”.

Step 3: Now you will be redirected to epfoservices.in/epfo/. Now you have to go to “Member Balance Information”.

Step 4: Now select your state and click on your EPFO ​​office link.

Step 5: Enter your PF account number, name and registered mobile number.

Step 6: Now click on submit option. Now your PF balance will appear on the screen.

Withdraw this way without UAN

If you do not have a UAN, you will have to fill a PF withdrawal form and submit it to the local PF office. Members will be required to download an Aadhaar-based Composite Claim Form or Non-Aadhaar Composite Claim Form from the Internet. Under this, the process of withdrawal from PF without UAN can be time consuming. You can make partial or full withdrawal from PF account according to your need. Full withdrawal of EPF can be done after the retirement of the employee or if he remains unemployed for more than two months. If an employee remains unemployed for a month, he can withdraw 75% of his total PF amount from the pension fund.