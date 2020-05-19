Know which shops/Malls to open during lockdown 4.0 in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Keeping in view the orders issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, India and Government of Odisha, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued fresh operational guidelines for opening of shops/other establishment in Odisha capital.

BMC posted a post on its official Twitter handle. The guideline also says that social distancing, wearing of mask and hand hygiene protocol to be followed strictly.

Prohibited Category/ Activities:

Conditions and timing of operation:

List of shopping malls not allowed to open:

