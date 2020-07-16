Know How To Treat Diabetes From The Comfort Of Your Home; Here Are 5 Top Foods
New Delhi: Human body is created in such a way that it needs constant attention and care in order to keep it aware from sicknesses. Imbalances of certain nutrients in the diet may lead to imbalances in the body and cause several illness. One such disease which has become common among the people is diabetes.
The problem of diabetes has started increasing due to the changing lifestyle and wrong eating habits. It takes special care of food and drink. Blood sugar level increases significantly in the problem of diabetes, which is very important to keep under control.
People spending thousands of rupees and take several measures to get will from this sickness. However, here are five most useful foods that you must eat if to contain diabetes.
- Garlic: Garlic is one of the most common home remedy used for several purposes. When it is used by the diabetes patients it is more effective and promotes reduction of sugar levels in the blood. It also improves the secretion and sensitivity of insulin.
- Yoghurt: Yoghurt’s GI score is low (50 or less). People having diabetes can use the unsweetened yoghurts as a daily food choice as it is one of the most effective measures.
- Eggs: Like the yoghurt, eggs are also very good for the diabetes patients as they are a 0 on GI score. Eggs are pure sources of proteins and help reduce food craving as they are filling foods in their own healthy way.
- Whole grains: Whole grains are rich in fibre, nutrients, and phytochemicals. Therefore, they can be used as measure to maintain the sugar levels in the blood. While the whole grain pasta has the GI score of 42, the whole grain bread has a GI score of 51.
- Nuts: Nuts are also have also very low GI score as these are a rich source of fibre, proteins, unsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, etc. Because of this, people with diabetes prefer it as a good food choice for people. Some nuts with their GI scores are cashew (22), peanuts (14), etc.