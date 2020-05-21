Know how to manage your banking business & more from your home during lockdown

New Delhi: The lockdown imposed across the country to contain spread of coronavirus has forced everyone to be at home, except those who provide emergency services.

In fact the COVID19 has massively affected people from all sectors including the banking businesses. However, several banks have been finding ways and means for their beneficiaries so that they get their works done or do not suffer during the ongoing lockdown.

The State Bank of India (SBI), country’s largest lender, has also come out with certain guidelines using which you can manage your banking business and more from the comfort of your home with SBI Quick – Missed Call.

What is SBI Quick – Missed Call?

SBI Quick – SBI Quick – Missed Call is a new feature from State Bank of India which involves Banking by giving a Missed Call or sending an SMS with pre-defined keywords to pre-defined numbers. This feature can only be activated for the mobile number that is registered for a particular account with the Bank.

Here is how to use the SBI Quick – Missed Call.

First of all visit the official website of the SBI- https://mobility.onlinesbi.com/sbf_quick.html

1) Features of SBI Quick – Missed Call

Registration

Balance enquiry

Mini Statement

ATM Card blocking

Car loan features

PM Social security schemes

De Register

Account Statement through e-mail

Home Loan Interest certificate through E-mail

Education loan Interest certificate through E-mail

ATM Card ON/OFF

Green PIN generation

Download Yono

2) Registration Process:

Onetime registration required. SMS, ‘REG<space>account number’ to 09223488888

e.g. REG 12345678901 from the mobile number available in bank’s records for that particular account.

3) Functionalities

Registration: This feature enables to Register Your Mobile and account number for Missed Call Banking

A SMS is triggered to 9223488888 for Registration

Balance Enquiry:

Balance Enquiry can be obtained by giving missed call or by sending SMS.

SMS Banking

This feature triggers a message and gives the balance for registered account. A SMS is triggered to 9223766666 for Balance Enquiry.

Missed Call

Customer can get the balance in the account by giving missed call to 9223766666

Mini Statement:

Mini Statement can be obtained by giving missed call or by sending SMS.

SMS Banking

This feature triggers a message and gives last 5 transactions details for registered account.A SMS is triggered to 9223866666 for Mini Statement

Missed Call

Customer can get last 5 transactions details by giving missed call to 9223866666.

ATM Card Blocking:

When customer lost their ATM card, this is the fastest mode of blocking the card. Customer needs to enter only last 4 digit of their Debit Card, a message is triggered to 567676 to block the card.

Car Loan Features: To get detailed information on SBI Card Loan, this will be easiest way to know. This feature triggers a message to 9223588888, in response to this, customer will receive sms from bank contains Car Loan details and also will receive call from SBI Consultants who tells about the features available for CAR Loan.

Home Loan Features: To get detailed information on SBI Home Loan, this will be easiest way to know. This feature triggers a message to 9223588888, in response to this, customer will receive sms from bank contains Home Loan details and also will receive call from SBI Consultants who tells about the features available for Home Loan

PM Social Security Schemes: This feature lets the user to select the facility of Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) or Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and lets the user to enter mandatory details. On confirmation, a message will be triggered in specified format to avail the facilities.

To Enroll Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana:

SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number as, PMJJBY<space>A/CNO<space>NOMINEE_RELATIONSHIP<space>NOMINEE_FNAME<space>NOMINEE_LNAME

To Enroll Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number as, PMJJBY<space>A/CNO<space>NOMINEE_RELATIONSHIP<space>NOMINEE_FNAME<space>NOMINEE_LNAME

De Register: This feature triggers a message to 9223488888. With this customer can deregister the account from missed call banking services.

Full List of Services: SMS ‘HELP’ to 09223588888. This will provide list of all services available in Missed Call Banking through message.

ATM Card Control:

Switching ON/OFF features of ATM, POS, e-commerce, International and Domestic usage.

SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number

Parameters: only one of the following <param>at a time.

ATM – ATM transactions

ECOM – e Commerce transactions

POS – Merchant POS transactions

INTL – International transactions

DOM – Domestic transactions

Request following SMS message format to be used –

SWON <param> XXXX

SWOFF <param> XXXX

-last four digits of debit card number.

Account Statement through Email: Customer can get their account statement through email in pdf format by using this Feature. They simply need to send SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number as ESTMT<space><Account Number><space><Code>*

*Code is a 4 digit number that will be used to open the password protected attachment.

Home Loan Interest Certificate through Email: Customer can get their account statement through email in pdf format by using this feature. They simply need to send SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number as HLI <space><Account Number><space><Code>

*Code is a 4 digit number that will be used to open the password protected attachment.

Education Loan Interest Certificate through Email: Customer can get their account statement through email in pdf format by using this feature. They simply need to send SMS to 09223588888 from registered mobile number as HLI<space><Account Number><space><Code>

*Code is a 4 digit number that will be used to open the password protected attachment.

4) FAQs: 1. What If you have two account numbers with the Bank with the same mobile number mentioned on both?

You can register for SBI Quick for only one account at any point of time. If you want to change the mapped account number, you have to de-register SBI Quick from the first account and then register for the second one.

Is it mandatory that the mobile number to be used for SBI Quick has to be registered with the Bank for that particular account?

Yes. If not done, visit your Home Branch and update your mobile number for that account.

Is it available for all types of Accounts?

SBI Quick is available for SB/CA/OD/CC accounts.

How is this facility different from State Bank Anywhere or State Bank Freedom?

There are 2 distinct differences:

You don’t need a Login ID, Password to use this facility. Just one time registration from the mobile number recorded with Bank for that particular Account. SBI Quick does not provide any financial transactional services. Unlike State Bank Anywhere or State Bank Freedom there are no transaction services available. Is there any limit of the number of enquiries that can be made in a day/month?

As of now there is no such restriction. Unlimited.

5) Trouble Shooting:

Application Unable to download. Error – 491: Kindly Go to Settings on your phone >> Accounts

Delete the Google Account

Restart your device

Add the Google Account back

After successful completion of the above, launch the application again and try again.

My mobile number is registered then also I am not getting SMS response: If you have dual sim handset, then please check that your mobile number registered should be kept in sim slot 1.