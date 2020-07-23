Know how to add names of your family members in ration card being at home

Ration card is a vital document for the people coming under the BPL category. Government provides rations to the beneficiaries in a very low price. The government has been giving food materials since the lockdown was imposed to contain coronavirus.

This apart, the rational card has become mandatory to get several other government benefits which is why it has become a very important document for the people. However, several time it get updated. You need not to run to the government offices if the name of any of your family members has been dropped. You can easily and with very short period of time can add the names of your family members online.

These documents will be needed:

If the names of the children of a family is to be added in the ration card then the head of the family should have a ration card. He/she should have a photo coy along with the original card. The birth certificates of the children and the aadhaar card of their parents will be required.

If you want to add the name of the newly married woman in the ration card then her aadhaar card, marriage certificate and ration card of her parents are mandatory.

Here is the list of the document you need to upload online:

Aadhaar card Bank passbook Passport size photograph Electricity bill/water bill/ telephone bill Income certificate Receipt of ration card centre Photo I-card of every family member

Know how to apply:

You need to visit the official website of the Odisha Food and Supply Department (FSCW @www.foododisha.in)