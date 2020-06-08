coronavirus positive case in Bhubaneswar
coronavirus. (Photo: IANS)

Know details of newly reported & cured COVID19 cases in Bhubaneswar

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A fresh Coronavirus positive cases has been detected in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), in its Twitter handle, today said that only one COVID positive case has been detected in its jurisdiction in the last 24 hours.

The new coronavirus case is a 25-year-old male and is a resident of Damana area of the State capital city. He has travel history of Mumbai.

“Further contact tracing is still continuing. Primary contacts & nearby houses are being quarantined, sanitised & will be under active surveillance,” said BMC.

The city civic body further said that two persons who had tested positive have been cured from the deadly virus.

The two patients have been identified as 23-year-old male from Sailashree Vihar area and 56-year-old male from Nayapalli area.

