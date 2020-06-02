Know details of 5 special trains that are to run in Odisha from June 8

Bhubaneswar: It has been decided to run 5 Special Trains in E Co Railway jurisdiction starting from 8th June, 2020 up to 30th June, 2020.

Here is the details:

Trains will run within Odisha State.

All these are special trains.

Trains notified to run from 8th June till 30th June, 2020.

No local train movement on Saturdays and Sundays.

The Trains notified today are:

Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)

Bhubaneswar- Bhadrak- Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)

Bhubaneswar- Bramhapur- Bhubaneswar Special (5 Days)

Sambalpur-Khurda Road- Sambalpur Special (5 Days)

Bhubaneswar- Koraput- Bhubaneswar Special via Angul-Sambalpur-Rayagada (Tri- weekly)

* Tickets will be available on Reservation Counters and also IRCTC website.

* Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.

* Other special trains running from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar, Bhubaneswar to Mumbai, Bhubaneswar to Howrah, etc will continue to run as notified earlier.

Here is the detail regarding the timing, departure, arrival and stoppages of the 5 special train:

Sambalpur-Khurda Road-Sambalpur Special (08303/05304)

From Sambalpur at 0600hrs and from Khurda Road at 1655hrs from 8th to 30th June, 2020 except Saturdays & Sundays.

Stoppages – Sambalpur Road, Jujumura, Rairakhol, Bamur, Boinda, Jarapada, Angul, Talcher Road, Meramandali, Dhenkanal, Naraj Marthapur, Mancheswar & Bhubaneswar between Sambalpur & Khurda Road from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special (08493/08494)

From Bhubaneswar at 0630hrs and from Balangir at 1445hrs from 8th to 30th June, 2020 except Saturdays & Sundays.

Stoppages – Mancheswar, Naraj Marthapur, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur Road, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barapali, and Loisinga between Bhubaneswar and Balangir from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special (08437/08438)

From Bhubaneswar at 1800hrs between 8th to 30th June, 2020 and from Bhadrak at 0730hrs between 9th June to 1st July, 2020 except Saturdays & Sundays.

Stoppages – Cuttack & Jajpur Keonjhar Road between Bhubaneswar and Bhadrak from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Special (08437/08438)

From Bhubaneswar at 1730hrs between 8th to 30th June, 2020 and from Brahmapur at 0700hrs between 9th June to 1st July, 2020 except Saturdays & Sundays.

Stoppages – Khurda Road, Nirakarpur, Bhusandpur, Kalupadaghat, Balugaon, Khalikot, Ganjam and Chhatrapur between Bhubaneswar and Brahmapur from both the directions.

Bhubaneswar-Koraput-Bhubaneswar Special via Cuttack-Angul, Sambalpur-Titilagarh-Rayagada (08447/08448)

From Bhubaneswar at 1830hrs between 8th to 29th June, 2020 on Mondays, Wednesdays & Fridays and from Koraput at 1730hrs between 9th June to 30th June, 2020 on Tuesdays, Thursdays & Sundays.

Stoppages – Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Meramandali, Talcher Road, Angul, Boinda, Rairakhol, Sambalpur, Hirakud, Bargarh Road, Barapali, Dungripalli, Loisinga, Balangir, Badmal, Titilagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Theruvali, Rayagada, Tikiri, Laxmipur, Kakiriguma, Baiguda, and Damanjodi between Bhubaneswar and Koraput from both the directions.