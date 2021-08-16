Knife attack in Jagamara, Bhubaneswar: Doctor injured, Khandagiri Police seize weapons

Bhubaneswar: In a shocking incident a doctor was attacked with a knife by a miscreant in Jagamara area of the capital city on Monday in Odisha. A case has been registered at Khandagiri Police Station in this matter.

As per reports, the issued started over applying break of bike. Verbal spat erupted between two persons at Jagamara chowk today evening over applying break in the vehicle. The spat took an ugly turn and the two enganged in fighting when the doctor got injured with the knife attack.

A case has been registered in this matter at Khandagiri Police station.

The accused person has been identified as Bibek Patnaik alias Sonu of Jagamara area.

Khandagiri Police swung into action following the incident and so far a knife and a sword have been seized.