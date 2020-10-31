When different companies are in a race to bring a flying car to the market, KleinVision, a Slovakian firm has announced that its AirCar has completed the flight test successfully and it also released the video of the test on YouTube. The test flight of the AirCar was completed at Piestany Airport in Slovakia.

In the video (shared in KleinVision channel), it can be seen that the fifth prototype of AirCar converted from a sports car into an aircraft in a matter of minutes. It can be said that the AirCar literally spread its wings to soar 1,500 feet in the air.

Further tests are expected to continue,

As per reports, the AirCar could reach upto a massive 620 miles (around 1,000 kilometres) in one flight session due to its BMW 1.6l engine.

The AirCar is featured a pair of retractable wings, folding tail surfaces and parachute deployment system and its aerodynamic fuselage helps to better lift the Aircar during the flight. This also helps to provides enough space for the passengers.

It needs a track length of at least 984 feet for takeoff and when the AirCar is in automobile mode, the retracted tail results in a more compact size.

There is a 2-seater as well as a 4-seater version of AirCar while KleinVision is also working on an amphibious version of the model that could negotiate its way on water bodies.

The company may put it for sale in the next year.

While there are no information on the price of the vehicle, the company may put it for sale next year after it acquires approvals and legal compliance required for the AirCar.

Watch Video Here (Credit: KleinVision)