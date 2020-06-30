Kitchen, marriage in Bhubaneswar sealed for flouting Covid restrictions

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: A marriage mandap along with its kitchen have been sealed today for flouting Covid restrictions in the capital city of Odisha. About 200 guests were gathered in the function and food was being prepared for them.

As per reports, after getting a tip off about gathering of about 200 guests in a social function, the joint squad of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) reached the Balunkeshwara Marriage Mandap in Nayapalli area and found that food was being cooked for about 200 people while the guests had left the spot by then.

 

The joint team sealed the marriage hall and kitchen of the  temple for flouting COVID restrictions. However, the temple was not affected with this action.

It is to be noted that as per COVID guidelines the maximum number of guests who can be present in a social function has been limited to 50.

