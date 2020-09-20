KISSian Sumitra Nayak in AsiaRugby Unstoppable Campaign

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) student and Indian Rugby idol, Sumitra Nayak has been selected to represent India in the AsiaRugby Unstoppable Campaign. Besides Sumitra, two more women Rugby players, Vahbiz Bharucha and Sandhya Rai also represent the country.

This was not an easy task for the panel of judges, as they had to narrow down from more than 60 applications and inspirational stories received from women across India. However, following much brainstorming, the jury consisting Deepthi Bopaiah, Executive Director – GoSports Foundation; Archana Sahay, CSR Head APJ – Dell EMC; Neha Sharma, CSR Manager – Dream11; and Rahul Bose, Actor, Director, Philanthropist & International Rugby Player could selected three from them as inspirational sports personalities.

Expressing happiness at the success of Sumitra, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KISS has been grooming Sumitra since her childhood and it is a pleasure to see her at the pinnacle of success today.

“Personally, I convey all the best to Sumitra and wish her a very bright & successful future. Anybody will be moved, if they know her struggleful journey since her childhood to date. While she has achieved several feats earlier, this is yet another achievement bringing laurel not only to KISS, but also to Odisha as well as India,” added Dr. Samanta.