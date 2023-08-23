KISS university in Odisha prays for safe landing of Chandrayaan-3: WATCH

Bhubaneswar: The students of KISS University in Odisha have prayed for a safe landing of the moon rover Chandrayaan-3 on Wednesday.

For the successful landing of the moon rover Chandrayaan thousands of students gathered at KISS University and offered their best wishes.

Wishing the team Chandrayaan all success, about four thousand students held national flags and placards in KISS.

According to sources, Chandrayaan-3 will touch down on the moon’s surface at 6:40 pm today.

India will make history by making a soft landing on the south pole of the moon. The whole world is eagerly waiting for the landing of Chandrayaan-3.