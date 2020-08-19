KISS Students Post 100% Result in +2 Commerce

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted an impressive performance by achieving 100% result in +2 Commerce Examinations conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha this academic session. The results were declared today.

KISS has been achieving this unique feat since last so many years, adding another feather to the academic cap of KISS. The girl students performed better than the boys.

In +2 Commerce 35% students of KISS passed in the first division while 38% passed in the 2nd division. Encouragingly, KISS students who have been playing at national level games have passed with impressive marks.

Sagar Oram topped the college by securing 90% marks. All the students of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), who appeared the exam, have passed. This time 10 PVTG students have passed in the first division.

Expressing happiness over the impressive pass record of the KISS students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KISS and KIIT congratulated the students. He attributed the success to the hard work of the students, proper guidance of faculty, staff and the blessings of God on these children of nature.