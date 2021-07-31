KISS students post 100% pass rate in +2 Science, Commerce Exam

Bhubaneswar: The result of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) conducted +2 exam was declared today. The Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) in Bhubaneswar achieved hundred per cent result in the exam.

As per reports, though the pass rate in Odisha is 95.15 for +2 Science and 94.96 per cent for Commerce, the result of KISS is hundred per cent in both these streams.

This year 95 per cent of the KISS students have passed with first division in the Science stream, while 83 per cent passed with first division in the Commerce stream in +2.

Interestingly, all the tribal students who had appeared in both the streams have passed. KISS Science student Fagunath Baske has secured the maximum 94.33 per cent and topped the School. Similarly, Prashanta Pradhan secured 83 per cent and topped the school in Commerce stream.

Founder of KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta congratulated all the students on the success in both the streams and conveyed his good wishes to all the students and teachers.

