Kiss +2 Arts 2020 result

KISS Students Excel in +2 Arts

Dhamamati Paraja topped the School by securing 77% marks.

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted an impressive performance by achieving 99.90% result in +2 Arts Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha this academic session. The results were declared today.

Related News

Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

3443 more covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches…

Cuttack city reports 184 new Covid-19 cases including 77…

Old couple from Odisha’s Dhenkanal seeks help due to poverty

The School has been achieving this unique feat since last so many years, adding another feather to the academic cap of KISS. Out of 520 students 105 passed in first division. All 34 students from the primitive tribe group have passed, while 5 students passed in first division this time. Dhamamati Paraja topped the School by securing 77% marks.

Expressing happiness over the impressive pass record of the KISS students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KISS and KIIT congratulated the students. He attributed the success to the hard work of the students, proper guidance of faculty, staff and the blessings of God on these children of nature.

You might also like
State

Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy tests positive for Covid-19

State

3443 more covid-19 patients recover in Odisha, tally reaches 93,774

State

Cuttack city reports 184 new Covid-19 cases including 77 local contact cases

State

Old couple from Odisha’s Dhenkanal seeks help due to poverty

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7