KISS Students Excel in +2 Arts

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted an impressive performance by achieving 99.90% result in +2 Arts Examination conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha this academic session. The results were declared today.

The School has been achieving this unique feat since last so many years, adding another feather to the academic cap of KISS. Out of 520 students 105 passed in first division. All 34 students from the primitive tribe group have passed, while 5 students passed in first division this time. Dhamamati Paraja topped the School by securing 77% marks.

Expressing happiness over the impressive pass record of the KISS students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KISS and KIIT congratulated the students. He attributed the success to the hard work of the students, proper guidance of faculty, staff and the blessings of God on these children of nature.