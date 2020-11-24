KISS student archer Ranjit Naik selected for Olympic selection camp

Bhubaneswar: Ranjit Naik, a student of the Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) has been selected to the Olympic selection camp for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in archery. He recently joined the selection camp at JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jharkhand. Four boys and four girls in the reserve category have been short listed for the final selection camp in Army Sports Institute (ASI), Pune.

A student of KISS, Ranjit is the only player from Odisha to join this camp. Earlier he had earned silver in individual category and Gold in the team event category in the Khelo India University Sports.

Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta has congratulated Ranjit for this feat and wished all the best for Olympics. It is to be noted that KISS is lauded for providing support to sports persons.

Ranjit, who hails from Bhuyan tribe of tribal dominated Mayurbhanj district of Odisha, was selected because of his stellar performance at national and international level in the recent past. He has represented India for World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai, China; World Cup Stage-II Archery Championship in Turkey. He was also second Asian Grand Prix Archery Championship in Taipei, China and World Youth Archery Championship in Wuxi, China.