KISS starts E-Learning classes for its 30 thousand students

Bhubaneswar: Under the initiative of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) and Kalinga TV, E-Learning Class program has been inaugurated at KISS Today. Inaugurating this program, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, “Class room teaching is the best and real mode of imparting education. However due to the outbreak of Corona pandemic, schools and colleges have been imposed shut down. KISS Authority has provided hassle free learning of the students who are staying at their homes right now. The faculties and staff of KISS are remaining in constant touch with the students. While the students were provided text books and dry food items, to ensure their study staying at home, the initiative of e-learning class has been commenced, courtesy Kalinga TV. Kalinga TV will telecast e-learning class for half an hour every day. The students are requested to avail the benefits while staying at home, advised Dr. Samanta.

Remarkably, it is the maiden endeavour of KISS in providing teaching at the doorsteps of the students. Amid Lockdown, how the students of KISS will upkeep pursuing education, Dr. Samanta had devised a plan to this effect. After classes on Whatsapp, KISS takes up a novel approach to teaching in times of pandemic, recognizing the digital divide and network issues in rural areas. This innovative idea, a Kalinga TV initiative, is a way to reach the students and provide one hour classes on television everyday beginning from today. We believe there should be no discontinuation in the academic calendar, even in testing times like the pandemic, said Dr. Samanta

Now onwards whatever will be studied in e-learning classes, study materials will be provided to them accordingly. Especially 10th standard students will derive a lot of benefits by means of these e–learning classes. Not only KISS, but also students from every nook and cranny of Odisha will get benefitted. Students pursuing their study in different Odia Medium Schools of Odisha also can encash such opportunities. This program will be telecasted on Kalinga TV from Monday onwards. On the occasion, the Secretary of KIIT & KISS Shri R.N. Dash and CEO of KISS Dr. P. K. Routray were present.