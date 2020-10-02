Kiss Founder Achyuta Samanta helps gupchup seller of Keonjhar Anandapur

KISS, KIIT Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta announces free education for poor gupchup seller

By KalingaTV Bureau

Keonjhar: There are many poor people who cannot complete their academic education due to poverty and family burden. Rahul from Keonjar district of Odisha is such a person who although wanted to make a career in Mechanical Engineering, had to sell gupchup on roadside to nourish the family after demise of his father.

Good news is that Rahul does not need to sell Gupchup on roadside henceforth as Founder of KISS, KIIT, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta has announced free education for him.

On behalf of KISS Foundation Dr. Samanta has announced free admission of Rahul in Mechanical Engineering stream at KIIT.

Also read: Meritorious student selling gupchup on roadside in Odisha’s Keonjhar

Rahul is a meritorious student from Anandapur NAC of Keonjhar district. After his ordeal was published in Kalinga TV, Dr. Samanta immediately contacted Rahul’s family through staff to extend helping hand for the talented student.

Rahul will not only get free admission at KIIT but also will be employed in future, Dr. Samanta announced.

After knowing about the help by Dr. Samanta, Rahul along with his family members have extremely happy. The family members and locals of Anandapur have conveyed their gratitude to the Founder of KISS and KIIT and thanked for this noble gesture.

