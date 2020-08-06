KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extends helping hand towards 4 orphans in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Founder of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), Kandhamal MP, Dr. Achyuta Samanta has extended helping hand towards four orphan siblings of Malkangiri district in Odisha. The four children lost their parents last month.

As per reports, four siblings of Padiamiguda under Malabharam panchayat in Kalimela block of Malkangiri district became orphan as their father and mother died off snakebite in July, 2020.

The eldest of the four children, a minor girl Rangi Podiami became the guardian of her three younger brothers and sister after the death of their parents. She used to nourish the family with much difficulty due to poverty.

After knowing about it, KISS Foundation came forward to help out the family. KISS Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta has assured that they will be admitted to KISS where they will be granted free education, free food and amenities. The family has conveyed their gratitude for the noble deed of Dr Samanta.

Following Dr. Samanta’s assurance Malkangiri district KISS coordinator visited Padiamiguda and provided dry food to the children. He explained them that they will get educated at KISS. The children have expressed their happiness over the development.