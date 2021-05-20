Angul: KISS Foundation has taken responsibility of six helpless orphan siblings of Angul district of Odisha. After knowing ordeal of the kids, KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta extended helping hand towards them.

As per reports, Amulya Champia of Gentunali sahi in Chhanchunia village under Kunjam panchayat in Pallahara block in Angul district died last year. Following his death his wife Subini was somehow managing the family of six children. However, she also died of Malaria 3 months back and the six siblings became orphan.

The eldest of the seven siblings in the family is married. The rest 6 siblings are facing much trouble to run the family. Rashmita is the eldest of these 6 brothers and sisters. She is nourishing the family by taking care of the pet animals of the villagers.

After knowing it from media, Kandhamal MP and Founder of KISS & KIIT Dr Achyuta Samanta enquired about the orphan siblings with the help of his staff. He immediately provided Rs 10,000 to the siblings for running of the family. Dr Samanta also announced that Rs 10,000 will be given each month from KISS Foundation to the kids. He also assured them to provide free education at KISS.

These days KISS is shut due to Covid pandemic. After reopening of the institution, the kids will be admitted to KISS as per the government rules.

Rashmita and her siblings have conveyed their gratitude to Dr. Achyuta Samanta and KISS Foundation for providing assistance at this time of distress. The locals have praised the noble work.