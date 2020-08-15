Kendrapara: At a such a tender age, he has been forced to shoulder the burden of the house as his mother is suffering from Kidney ailment. Circumstances have forced him to beg from door-to door in his village and thus he had no option but to skip school.

Seven-year-old boy Shubham from Dhumat Panchayat of Odisha’s Kendrapara district was forced to shoulder the burden of his family following the death of his father. His mother, on the other hand, is suffering from kidney problem.

Meanwhile, moved by the condition of Shubham’s family and the way he is surviving, Kandhamal MP and founder of KISS and KIIT Achyuta Samanta came forward to help the family. He provided monetary help of Rs 15,000 and assured to give Rs 5000 monthly. Besides, he also assured to provide free education to the children at KISS Balasore once it is functional.

The KISS Foundation will team up with the district administration and the MLA Shashi Bhushan Behera and provide a house to them under the State Housing Scheme. They will also provide ration supply, essentials and dry food items keeping in mind the current COVID-19 pandemic.



The KISS Foundation also has promised to provide best treatment to Shubham’s ailing mother.