KISS Foundation extends helping hand towards 6 orphan kids of Sundergarh

Sundergarh: KIIT and KISS Founder Dr Achyuta Samanta decided to help out six orphan kids from Sundergarh district of Odisha. Following death of their father recently in a truck accident, the six children turned helpless. Dr Samanta has announced to help them out.

Following death of Dasaratha Munda of Tankajoda village under Lahunipada block of Sundergarh district in Odisha on last October 21 in a truck accident, his six minor children including five girls and a son became orphan and helpless. The children’s mother Sanju died two years ago. KISS Foundation extended helping hands and took responsibility of fostering these kids.

After learning about their plight from the media, KIIT and KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta decided to help them from KISS Foundation.

At present, the kids will be given an amount of Rs 10,000 per month until March 2024. Besides, necessary steps have been taken by KISS Foundation so that they can stay in KISS and study from the next academic year.