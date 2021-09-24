KISS Foundation extends helping hand to 6 orphan siblings of Gajapati district

Gajapati: The Bhubaneswar-based KISS Foundation has taken the responsibility for six helpless orphan siblings of Gajapati district of Odisha. After knowing the situation of the siblings, MP of Kandhamal and founder of KIIT and KISS foundation Dr. Achyuta Samanta extended a helping hand to them.

As per reports, Urbang Dalabehera and his wife Sujani of Khari Sahi village in Gajapati district died last year suffering from fever. Following their death, their six children became orphans.

However, the elder sisters Surajani and Urbhani started working as daily labourers to look after the family.

After knowing about the orphan siblings’ situation, Dr. Samanta enquired about them with the help of his associates. While interacting, he suggested the orphans to attend school and immediately provided them Rs 5000.

While saying that no children should be deprived of education because of poverty, Dr. Samanta assured them free education at KISS. The foundation will look after them and provide Rs 5000 monthly, he added.

Meanwhile, Surajini, Urbhani and the siblings have conveyed their gratitude to Samanta for providing assistance at this time of their distress. The locals have also praised his noble work.

