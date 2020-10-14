KISS Foundation extends helping hand to 4 helpless kids of Anandapur

Bhubaneswar: The KISS Foundation has extended helping hand towards four helpless kids of Anandapur in Keonjhar district of Odisha. In absence of their parents for the last few years, these children are living miserable life.

As per sources, the said four kids do not have any senior members in the family to take care of them. Their father is languishing in jail after convicted lifer in a murder case. Again, on the same day their mother abandoned these kids and missing since then.

After their parents could not be available to nourish the family, one of the sisters named Sita, a minor girl, is working as a daily wage labourer to run the family.

After the tale of these helpless kids telecast in Kalinga TV, KIIT and KISS Founder, Kandhamal MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta came forward to help out the kids.

Dr Samanta issued recommendation letter for the younger two brothers Mithun and Rahul to study in the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS).

As these days Schools are closed due to Coronavirus pandemic, after Schools will reopen, the two siblings will be admitted to the School. And till then KISS Foundation will provide a financial assistance of Rs. 3000 per month to the kids.

Representatives of Dr. Samanta recently visited Anandapur and handed over the recommendation letter for school admission and the Rs.3000 towards helping amount for this month, to the kids.

The four kids are overjoyed after getting such help from KISS Foundation. Along with the locals, they have thanked Dr. Samanta for the noble deed and conveyed their gratefulness.