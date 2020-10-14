KISS foundation

KISS Foundation extends helping hand: Malkangiri Boys to study in KISS

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: KISS Foundation has extended a helping hand to two hapless brothers of Telgabeda village under Jianga panchayat in Mathili block of Malkangiri district.

The elder brother, who was sold by the parents, was rescued by an Anganwadi worker, Jayanti Khara. The  Anganwadi worker provided him the necessary care after learning about his situation.  The younger sibling was rescued from Siraguda village where he was engaged as a goat tender.

After knowing about the plight of the two siblings from the media, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KISS Foundation came forward to help them.

Dr. Samanta, Who is also a Lok Sabha MP from Kandhamal, contacted the Khara brothers through his representatives and assured them that they would be admitted to Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), where they would receive free education.

Following Dr. Samanta’s request, KISS Foundation will provide Rs. 2000 per month to them to meet their day-to-day expenses.

