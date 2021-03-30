Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, eminent Educationist, ace Anthropologist, able Administrator, and brilliant Author has joined KISS Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar as the Vice-Chancellor. Prior to joining KISS, he served as the VC of Sambalpur University, Berhampur University, and the first Vice-Chancellor of Rajendra University, Balangir. Prof. Behera was a Fulbright Visiting Professor at California State University at Long Beach.

During his glorious academic career, he has achieved so many landmarks authored many journals and books, adorned several significant positions in prestigious institutions, and organized some national and international conferences. For his outstanding contribution in the field of Anthropology, he has received many honors, accolades, and appreciations.

Prof. Behera is the recipient of the prestigious Sarat Chandra Roy Memorial Gold Medal by the Asiatic Society, Kolkata (the oldest educational institution in Asia) for his outstanding contribution in the field of Cultural Anthropology in India.

He has to his credit more than 120 research publications in reputed journals and edited volumes. Most of his publications are in the fields of “tribal studies” and “children & childhood”. He is also a member of the Editorial Board of the Indian Journals: Oriental Anthropology, Social Change, and Journal of Social Sciences.

Prof. Behera served as a member of the Executive Board of the World Anthropology Association (International Union of Anthropological and Ethnological Sciences, IUAES) for two consecutive terms, i.e. for the period 1998-2009. He is the founding Chairman of the IUAES International Commission on Anthropology of Children, Youth, and Childhood. He was a member of the Governing Council of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) continuously for three consecutive terms (from 2013 to 2016). Notably, he is the General President of the newly formed Anthropology Association titled, “United Indian Anthropology Forum”.

Congratulating Prof Behera on his joining at KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS said, “KISS is a unique creation of the Almighty. Being run and managed by God’s decree, KISS is the one and only University for tribal children across the Globe, whereas many as 30000 (thirty thousand) children are pursuing their study with the provision of food, accommodation, and all other basic amenities absolutely free”.

Dr Samanta is quite optimistic of viewing KISS as an exceptional educational institution in the world in days to come.” While an eminent educationist is joining as the Vice-Chancellor of KISS DU, an Odia of international repute is joining as the Pro-Chancellor of KISS Deemed to be University”, informed Dr Samanta on the occasion.