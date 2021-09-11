KISS Deemed to be University inducts 23 Academicians as Emeritus Professors

Bhubaneswar: KISS Deemed to be University inducted 23 distinguished academicians as Emeritus Professors in its academic family today.

The academicians were felicitated at a special induction programme by Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS. They will guide and advise the institution in innovative research to achieve national and international recognition. Their job will be completely honorary.

Congratulating them, Dr. Samanta said, by the care and cooperation of these distinguished educationists, KISS can embark on a glorious academic journey. With their help, KISS will enhance its academic standard and ensure the growth of thousands of tribal students.”

Among others, R. N. Dash, Secretary, KIIT & KISS; Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera, VC, KISS Deemed to be University, Dr. Prashant Routaray, Registrar; and Dr. Kanhu Charan Mahali, Director-General were present on the occasion.

KISS also signed two different MoUs with RD Women’s University and Utkal University of Culture. KISS will collaborate with the two universities in the field of academics and research. Prof. Aparajita Choudhury, VC, Ramadevi University signed the MoU on behalf of RD University, while Prof Byomkesh Tripathy signed the MoU on behalf of Utkal University of Culture and Prof. Deepak Kumar Behera signed the MoU on behalf of KISS Deemed to be University. Registrars of two universities were present at the MoU signing ceremony.

