KISS Conducts Mega Guardians’ Meet Virtually

Bhubaneswar: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) organized a Mega Guardians’ Meet on 27th December, 2020. More than 1 lakh tribal people including parents and guardians of students of the KISS, students and alumni virtually attended the meet. A large number of tribes representing 62 tribes and 13 primitive tribal communities from all corners of Odisha and some other states like Jharkhand and Assam were connected to the virtual meet.

Every year KISS authorities make elaborate arrangements, including food, lodging and transport to host the parents in this mega assembly. This year it was not possible to arrange the Mega Meet at KISS premises due to CORONA Pandemic. All students are staying in their respective homes now.

Dr. Achyta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS addressed virtually all guardians, tribal leaders, students and alumni of KISS today. Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Samanta advised the parents and guardians that only education can ensure a dignified life to them. Students should continue their study during this Corona pandemic. KISS authorities have made all arrangements to teach its students online and through Kalinga TV. Parents must take care of their health and their children’s health and study simultaneously. Children should also help their parents where needed, after completing studies every day, Dr. Samanta added.

Among others, Prof. Sasmita Samanta, VC, KISS Deemed to be University; Dr. P. K. Routaray, CEO, KISS; and Niranjan Bisi, Secretary General, Western Odisha Adivasi Mahasabha cum guardians’ representative; Prabhakar Oram from Jharsuguda, Lambodar Singh from Mayurbhanj, Makardhwaj Nayak from Kendujhar, Ghasiram Samrutika from Raygada, Paramananda Majhi from Kalahandi and Susil Dehuri from Boudh also spoke on the occasion. Pramod Ku Patra Dy CEO, KISS coordinated the programme.