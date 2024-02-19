KISS-Boudh English Medium School Inaugurated

Boudh: In a significant stride towards enhancing educational and healthcare services in Boudh district of Odisha, the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) – Boudh, an English medium school was inaugurated on Monday. Also, the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art 100-bed hospital was laid at Lunibahal under the initiative of Kandhamal MP and the Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta.

The inauguration ceremony and foundation stone laying function was attended by the Minister for Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water, Forest, Environment & Climate Change, and Information & Public Relations Pradeep Kumar Amat, who graced the event as the chief guest.

Other notable attendees included Kantamal MLA and District Planning Committee Chairman Mahidhar Rana, District Council President Prabhasini Das, Boudh District Collector J. Sonal, and District Police Superintendent Raj Prasad, among others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister lauded Achyuta Samanta’s efforts in fulfilling the vision of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the realms of education and health. He said that the establishment of the KISS Boudh English medium school and the hospital in Lunibahal will propel progress in the education and healthcare sectors within Boudh district.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Samanta said that the new school has been established to provide quality education to the poor (BPL) students of Boudh district. He assured that the students belonging to the BPL category would receive education in English medium (CBSE) without any cost. It will run under the aegis of KISS Bhubaneswar and admission will start from the ensuing academic session. He added that meritorious students from this school will be given the opportunity to study at KIIT Bhubaneswar.

Talking about the upcoming healthcare centre, he said it will be a fully air-conditioned 100-bedded hospital and will entail an investment of Rs 100 crore, providing advanced treatment to the people of the district. The hospital will run under the aegis of KIMS Bhubaneswar. In the later phase, the strength of the hospital will be raised to 200 beds. Dr Samanta said that 100 youths from Boudh will get employment at KISS Boudh and 150 at the upcoming hospital.

Kantamal MLA, on this occasion said that his district remains grateful to the Chief Minister for having Achyuta Samanta as the MP of his constituency. He said Dr Samanta has taken CM’s dream two steps ahead of making Odisha the best state by 2036.