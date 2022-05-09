Kishore Patel declared candidate from Congress for Brajrajnagar By-Poll

Jharsuguda: In the upcoming by-poll for Brajrajnagar MLA constituency in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district, Congress has fielded Kishore Chandra Patel as its candidate. The AICC intimated it in a letter on Monday.

“The Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, has approved the candidature of Shri Kishore Chandra Patel as Congress candidate for the ensuing bye-election to the Legislative Assembly of Odisha from 6-Brajrajnagar Constituency,” a letter issued by AICC reads.

It is to be noted that Alaka Mohanty, the wife of former Brajrajnagar MLA late Kishore Mohanty is contesting for this by-election in BJD ticket. And yesterday former MLA Radharani Panda had been fielded by BJP for this seat.

The by-election to Brajrajnagar seat will be held on May 31. The counting of votes will take place on June 3 while the entire election process will be completed by June 5.