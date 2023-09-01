Kishore Jena, the pride of Odisha, returns home

Bhubaneswar: Kishore Jena, the prodigious javelin thrower who made Odisha and the country proud by giving his best and securing the fifth-place at the finals of the World Athletics Championship in Budapest recently, returned to his homeland today.

Jena got a heartwarming reception as he landed at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. The Sports Director, Siddhartha Das, Jt Secretary Ranjit Parida, Head Coach, Odisha Relinace Foundation Athletics HPC, Martin Owens and officials of the Sports & Youth Services Department received him with bouquet of flowers.

It is to be noted here that Kishore, a native of Kothasahi village in the Puri district of Odisha, achieved a new personal best with a throw covering a distance of 84.77 meters, highlighting his exceptional performance on the global stage.

Kishore’s participation is a remarkable feat for the athlete and a historic achievement in the sports history of Odisha, which is why Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a cash reward of Rs 25 lakh.

The Odisha Chief Minister is slated to felicitate Kishore with the cash award tomorrow, informed sources.