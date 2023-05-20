Kirti Kalpana Graduation Fashion Show held at KIIT

Bhubaneswar: The Kirti Kalpana, graduation fashion show 2023 conducted by the School of Fashion Technology in the presence of Dr. Arabinda Padhee, IAS; Prof. Himanshu Shekhar Khatua, Director of SRFTI, Kolkata, and Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Dr. Jynana Ranjana Mohanty Registrar, KIIT DU.

During the occasion Revathi Mohanty felicitated for achieving the title of Miss Global Asia Pacific 2023 held at Melaka, Malaysia and Trishna for bagging the title of Miss Teen Universe India 2023 held in Jaipur Rajasthan from 6th-13th April 2023.

Student Designer Payal Rout got the award for Best Design collection in Fashion, while Aishwarya Urmila Mahapatra for Best Design collection in Textile; Banshika pattanaik was awarded for winning 1st position in face painting, Akankshya awarded for best logo design for KIIT Souvenir Shop; Siddhanta Gupta and Devapreet Maharana also got awarded for their contribution as videographer and Photo Editor for the show.

Tilakraj Bihari (staff) and Gedeon Mugisho (student) bags the title of Best Dress other hand Aparupa Paranaik (staff) and Simran Rout (student) owned the title of Best Dress of the event Kirti Kalpana. The final year students showcased their collection. During this occasion the Brochure of Kirti Kalpana was launched.