Kiratarjuna Besha Of Lord Shiva To Be Held In Dhabaleswar On Occasion of Bada Osha, Sec 144 Clamped

Athagarh: The Lord Shiva at Dhabaleswar Temple in Athagarh is being adorned in a rare Kiratarjuna Besha today on the occasion of Bada Osha which is observed on 13th day of bright fortnight (Shukla Pakhya) in the Holy month of Kartik today.

Bada Osha is the festival of fasting usually observed for the well being of the family members and is considered to be the most important traditions in the Odia calendar.

The famous Gaja Bhoga will be offered to the Lord Shiva at midnight.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Bada Osha will be observed sans devotees.

Earlier, the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Sec 144 at Dhabaleswar Shrine for the famous festival.