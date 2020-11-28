Kiratarjuna Besha Of Lord Shiva To Be Held In Dhabaleswar On Occasion of Bada Osha, Sec 144 Clamped

By WCE 1

Athagarh: The Lord Shiva at Dhabaleswar Temple in Athagarh is being adorned in a rare Kiratarjuna Besha today on the occasion of Bada Osha which is observed on 13th day of bright fortnight (Shukla Pakhya) in the Holy month of Kartik today.

Bada Osha is the festival of fasting usually observed for the well being of the family members and is considered to be the most important traditions in the Odia calendar.

The famous Gaja Bhoga will be offered to the Lord Shiva at midnight.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, Bada Osha will be observed sans devotees.

Earlier, the district administration had imposed prohibitory orders under Sec 144 at Dhabaleswar Shrine for the famous festival.

 

You might also like
State

Moving Container Carrying Flipkart Logistics Catches Fire in Odisha’s Bhadrak

Business

Diesel And Petrol Become Less Expensive In Bhubaneswar On Saturday

Business

Gold Rate In Bhubaneswar Increases On Saturday, Check Details Here

State

Gold Worth Rs 20 Lakh Seized From Passenger At Bhubaneswar Airport

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.