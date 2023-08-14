King cobra rescued from asbestos of house in Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: A 14-fooot-long king cobra was rescued from the asbestos of a house under the Kapilas Forest Range in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district on Monday.

The poisonous snake was seen sleeping on the asbestos of the house of one Kamala Deuri of Sabar Sahi. Some of the family member saw and snake and informed the Dhenkanal Banyak Foundation.

Soon, the members of the foundation rushed to the spot and rescued the 14-fooot-long king cobra. Later, they released it in the Kapilas Forest Range.

A huge crowd had gathered on the spot the huge snake.