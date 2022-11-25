Kin of deceased Odisha Govt employees kneel down demanding jobs under rehabilitation scheme

Bhubaneswar: The family members of the deceased govt employees today held protest at the lower PMG area in a unique style. They knelt down on the road while holding their ears to press their demand of providing job in the rehabilitation scheme.

As per reports, about hundred youths protested in a unique style to press their demand of scrapping of the Odisha Civil Services (rehabilitation assistance) rules, 2020 and to reinstate the earlier 1990 rules.

During the protest, one of the protestors fell ill. Later, they ran towards Odisha Assembly, but the police resisted them.

The protestors were of the opinion that the rehabilitation rules 2020 are very complicated and thus it has become a very difficult task for the family members of the deceased government employees to get jobs.