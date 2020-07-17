Kin of ASHA & anganwadi workers dying during COVID19 duty to get pension in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a major announcement, Odisha government on Friday announced monthly pensions for the kin of the ASHA and anganwadi workers dying during COVID19 duty.

According to a directive issued by the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), the family members of the ASHA and anganwadi workers who might die while carrying out their COVID19 duty will get the monthly pension till their retirement age.

The SRC notification said that while family members of deceased anganwadi workers will get Rs 7,500, kin of deceased ASHA worker to get Rs 5,000.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Odisha government has declared the anganwadi and ASHA worker as frontline Corona warriors.