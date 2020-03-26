Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) here in Odisha will set up a special hospital to treat COVID 19 related patients. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was signed between KIMS and Odisha Govt in this regard on Thursday.

As per the MOU, KIMS will come up with a special COVID 19 hospital with fully equipped 450 beds.

After the MOU was signed founder of KIMS Dr. Achyuta Samanta said that Odisha Govt is taking many steps to check spreading of coronavirus. And in this regard, today Chief Minister of Odisha has provided us a big responsibility to set up a hospital to tackle COVID 19 cases. I am very much grateful for it.

Apart from KIMS, SUM hospital will also set up a COVID 19 hospital. An MOU has also been signed between Odisha Govt and SUM hospital.