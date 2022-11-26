KIMS to organise Mega Health camp in Kandhamal from tomorrow: Details here

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), Bhubaneswar is going to organise a mega health camp in Kandhamal from tomorrow. A large number of panchayats from as many as 20 blocks will participate in the same.

The mega health camp will reportedly be organised in Kandhamal MP Constituency area in Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh and Ganjam districts. Under this camp, medicines will be distributed free of cost to the patients.

Earlier, as per advice of Kandhamal MP Dr Achyuta Samanta KIMS used to organise free health camp and free medicine distribution camp in different places of Kandhamal MP constituency. However, due to the pandemic these camps had been halted for the last two years.

After Dr Samanta recently suggested restarting the camps KIMS decided to begin the camps from November 27. In the first phase it will be started in 20 blocks.

In this mega health camp expert doctors from KIMS as well as health workers will participate, do health check-up of patients and will distribute medicine free of cost.