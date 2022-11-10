KIMS to host 30th Annual National Conference of Indian Society of Otology ISOCON 2022

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), a constituent of KIIT Group of Institutions will co-host the first-ever Annual National Conference of Indian Society of Otology ISOCON 2022 in Odisha from November 11 to 13. About 800–1,000 Otologists (experts in ear surgery) will attend the event at the Temple City.

This unique event will also include live surgeries by faculties (experts) from countries like UK, Brazil, and other European nations, who are going to demonstrate new techniques in surgery and treatment processes in Otology.

Co-Organising Chairman of the conference and eminent Otolaryngologist Prof (Dr) Kabikanta Samantray, who is also the Head of the Department of Otolaryngology (ENT) and Additional Medical Superintendent of KIMS, said: “the conference will try to create awareness among doctors about new frontiers in Otology and among the government functionaries and general public as there has been a sea-change in the perceptions and developments in various otolaryngology or ENT disciplines. However, this conference will be specifically dealing with subjects and topics on the advancement of Otology.”

Dr. Samantray added that ISOCON 2022 will have a special focus on paediatric Otology as the hearing deficiencies in infants, if detected and treated early, could lead to better cure and management.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das will attend the inaugural session as the chief guest. Founder of KIIT, KISS and KIMS Dr. Achyuta Samanta, will attend the conference as the Chief Patron for ISOCON 2022.

Organising Secretary and Prof of Otolaryngology (ENT) at KIMS Bhubaneswar Prof (Dr) Khageswar Rout said the issues related to vertigo, tinnitus and neonatal hearing defects, which have achieved advancement in Otology, would get a proper forum in presence of pan-Indian and international faculties.

The main conference will be held at Mayfair Lagoon. However, live surgeries and demonstrations will be performed at operation theatres (OTs) and auditoriums of KIMS.

Modern Otology has achieved distinct advancement and situations like pre-natal interventions through surgeries could also be possible now to manage situations. The conference, first-of-its-kind in Odisha, would definitely help the Otolaryngologists and especially Otologists to a great extent.

The joint pre-event press conference for ISOCON 2022, which was organized at a city hotel, was also addressed by distinguished Otolaryngologist and Founder and Advisor Indian Society of Otology (ISO) Prof K. K. Ramalingam, Vice-President Dr. Ravi Ramalingam and members of ISOCON 2022 Organising Committee, namely, Dr. S. N. Panda (Organizing Chairman) and Dr. Rajalaxmi Panigrahi, Dr. M. Ilambarathi and Dr. Appa Rao among others.