KIMS starts evening clinic for working class & others

Bhubaneswar: For working parents juggling office hours and family health concerns, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the largest healthcare facility in Odisha, offers a solution. The institute has launched an Evening Clinic at its Super Speciality Hospital and Cancer Centre.

The Evening Clinic is functioning every Monday to Friday from 5 PM to 7 PM.

At the Evening Clinic, you can consult the best paediatricians in Odisha after your regular office hours. This will help both you and your kid (if he/she is attending school) immensely as it will save you time.

The other regular OPD services at the KIMS Super Speciality Hospital and Cancer Centre will continue to serve the visitors from 9 am to 5 pm as per the schedule of the consulting doctors from Monday to Saturday.

The inception of the Evening Clinic aligns with the vision of the Founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta to provide patients with quality round-the-clock care and services at KIMS. Dr. Samanta envisions the Evening Clinic as another patient-centric initiative from KIMS, which has created a distinct identity for itself far and wide for its advanced care and treatment.

The Evening Clinic boasts a comprehensive line-up of doctors from various major disciplines. This includes specialists from general medicine, general surgery, ENT, ophthalmology, pulmonary medicine, gastroenterology, neurology, psychiatry, endocrinology, rheumatology, dermatology, obstetrics and gynecology, orthopedics, cardiology, nephrology, and reproductive medicine (IVF). The Evening Clinic extends beyond medical consultations. Patients can benefit from on-site laboratory services, ensuring swift and effective diagnoses for a wide range of medical conditions. Additionally, KIMS Pharmacy, situated nearby, provides easy access to all prescribed medications.

To schedule appointments for the Evening Clinic, Super Speciality OPD, or Cancer Centre, individuals can call 0674-7111011 or 7682806571. This initiative underscores KIMS’ commitment to enhancing patient experiences and offering comprehensive healthcare solutions.

Also Read: Six Banks To Provide Services In Unbanked GPs Of Odisha