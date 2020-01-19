KIMS organises free health camps

KIMS organises free health camps in Kandhamal of Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Kandhamal: Bhubaneswar based Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) has organised free health check-up camps as well as free medicine distribution drives at multiple remote places in Kandhamal district.

Founder of KIIT and KISS, Kandhamal Lok Sabha MP Dr. Achyuta Samanta organised the health camp in the remote areas of Kandhamal district.

Health camps have been organised in villagers such as the Gugurmaha of Kotgarh block, Guma of Tumudibandha block, Gunjibada of K Nuagan block and Rutungia of Baliguda block.

Locals of the tribal dominated Kandhamal districts have expressed their gratitude over organising such camps in their villages. They have conveyed their thanks to Dr. Samanta for organising such helpful health camps and have greatly admired the effort.

