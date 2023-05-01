KIMS hosts ENT surgeons’ annual conference AOIBBCON

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The three-day long annual conference of Association of Otorhinolaryngologists of India Bhubaneswar Branch Conference (AOIBBCON) ended with two external faculties displaying live surgeries for the participating ENT surgeons and post-graduate students at Kalinga Institute of Medical Science (KIMS).

While Dr Umanatha Nayak from Apollo Hospital Hyderabad and Dr Deepak Sarin from Medanta Medicity from Gurugram joined the conference as external faculties, Dr C Preetam from AIIMS Bhubaneswar and Dr Khageswar Rout from KIMS Bhubaneswar displayed their skills for the benefit of the 150 participants from all across India.

Secretary of AOIBBCON and well-known ENT surgeon Dr Kabikanta Samantray said “the interesting part of the three-day conference was that apart from the experts having demonstration surgeries, young Otorhinolaryngologists (ENT surgeons) were also encouraged to discuss and share their ideas and work done by them during the conference.”

The AOIBBCON 2023 is the 7th event in a row and it’s annually held in Temple City at a corporate hospital or medical college. The theme of this year was “Basic to advance ENT ”.

Among the demonstration surgeries done today, Thyroidectomy (involving thyroid gland), Parotidectomy (involving parotid gland), Cochlear implant and Inverted Papilloma (removal of nasal mass) were carried out. During the Cochlear implant surgery a deaf and dumb baby girl was given the implant.

On Day-1 (Friday) a workshop on cadaveric dissection on temporal bone and functional endoscopic sinus surgery was conducted in association with the Department of Anatomy, KIMS. On the second day (Saturday) scientific papers were presented by the participating surgeons.

A quiz competition was also held for the postgraduate students of Otorhinolaryngology in which 25 students across the State participated.