KIMS Hospital in Bhubaneswar to observe World Physiotherapy Day

Bhubaneswar: Department of Physiotherapy, Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) is celebrating World Physiotherapy Day-2023 tomorrow with a focus on arthritis and forms of Inflammatory Arthritis including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Axial Spondylo-Arthritis (Axial SpA).

The campaign is focused on several key messages and it is essential to know that Arthritis is defined as an acute or chronic joint inflammation including pain, swelling, stiffness, and redness which may contribute to reduced function and dexterity.

According to Priyabrata Dash, Chief Physiotherapist, “Arthritis isn’t a single condition; there are many different types that affect all ages and physical fitness – including children (Juvenile Arthritis), teenagers, and athletes. Physiotherapists are part of a multidisciplinary team that can help to manage arthritis. They will be able to assess a patient’s condition and abilities and guide on how to keep active and help manage your symptoms.’’

People with RA and other inflammatory joint disorders have an increased cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk. Healthy lifestyle choices, including regular physical activity, are important in the management of RA to reduce the risk of CVD. People with Axial SpA should be referred to a physiotherapist to maintain spinal flexibility, whole body flexibility, and reduce pain. Even when the patient has pain, continuing to exercise at levels that suit him/her has significant benefits.

“Regular physical activity and exercise are important in the management of all forms of Inflammatory Arthritis (IA), including Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Axial Apondylo-Arthritis (Axial SpA), and offer numerous health benefits,’’ says Dash.

Physiotherapy is an important part of one’s overall treatment of how to exercise safely, increase activity levels, set goals, and find the right balance between rest and activity. It’s important to stay active and keep moving when you have arthritis.

Specialties of KIMS Physiotherapy:

The entire spectrum of physiotherapy professionals including Neuro-Physiotherapists, Orthopaedic-Physiotherapist, ICU-trained specialists, Cardiac-Physiotherapist, Gynaecology Physiotherapist, Post-transplant Physiotherapy and Ergonomists for patient recuperation from acute, sub-acute and chronic medical disorders in all age groups are available at the Central OPD Facility and three other OPDS at Paediatrics Department, an Exercise Therapy Unit inside the KIMS Medical College and KIMS Super Speciality Hospital on the KIMS campus.

The KIMS Department of Physiotherapy has got all cutting-edge equipment, caring compassionate services, doorstep options (if needed) and the best physiotherapy and rehabilitation practitioners in Odisha.