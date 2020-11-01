Bhubaneswar: KIMS hospital, Bhubaneswar has opened a Specialty Clinic in its OPD complex to cater to patients suffering from post-Covid syndrome.

It is noteworthy that the dedicated Covid hospital managed by Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has treated over 5600 Covid-19 patients so far during the present pandemic.

Most of these patients do come for routine check-up after discharge. Some of these patients persist to have weakness, general fatigue, breathlessness, body pain and joint pain even after a few months of discharge.

Most of these patients are elderly and have residual lung and kidney injury and inflammation lasting for a long time.

Senior Specialists of Internal Medicine and Respiratory Medicine will be attending to these patients on all working days from 10 am to 1 pm.

Patients having lungs or kidney injury will be investigated and, if required, referred to Rheumatologist, Cardiologist, Neurologist or Psychiatrist.