KIMS doctors successfully treat 70-year-old’s leaking heart valve

Bhubaneswar: The Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) has again set new milestones in offering advanced care and treatment for complex cases. The cardiologists have for the first time in Odisha performed a procedure called MitraClip to clip a leaking heart valve on a 70-year-old female patient.

The patient had suffered severe heart failure due to leakage in the mitral valve, which is one of four valves in the heart that keep blood flowing in the right direction. She was considered very high risk for surgical valve replacement. Hence, she was offered MitraClip therapy to repair the leaking heart valve.

The mitral valve controls blood flow between the lower left heart chamber (ventricle) and the upper left heart chamber (atrium). In mitral valve regurgitation, the mitral valve doesn’t close properly, causing leaking. This leaking means the heart has to work harder to pump blood through the body, which can cause atrial fibrillation (AFib) or heart failure.

In Odisha, treating patients through the MitraClip procedure to cure leaking heart valves wasn’t available. However, doctors led by Assistant Professor Dr. Anupam Jena from the Department of Cardiac Science have his team carried out the procedure with success.

MitraClip procedure that offers significant benefits over open-heart surgery for mitral valve disease. Patients typically recover more quickly, spending less time in the hospital and experiencing fewer complications. Patients also report less pain following catheter-based procedures. The patient recovered from the procedure well and was discharged in a stable condition after three days.

MitraClip is a small device used to stop leaking in the mitral valve. It is placed on the mitral valve in a minimally invasive procedure through a small puncture in the groin. It is also called transcatheter edge-to-edge repair (TEER). No need to open the chest.

Earlier, KIMS had also performed the Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) procedure for the first time in the State to repair the damaged valve.

Dr Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT and KISS congratulated the doctors for successfully conducting the procedure, emphasizing the commitment of the KIMS to offer advanced care and treatment.