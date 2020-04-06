Bhubaneswar: The COVID hospital at the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Bhubaeswar is functional now. It has been intimated by the Health and Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha in its official Twitter handle.

So far fourteen COVID 19 positive patients have been admitted to this COVID hospital.

The twitter post reads: “KIMS COVID Hospital Bhubaneswar functional now. 14 patients admitted there. Hi Tech COVID Hospital Rourkela is also functional.”

KIMS COVID Hospital Bhubaneswar functional now. 14 patients admitted there. Hi Tech COVID Hospital Rourkela is also functional. @CMO_Odisha — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) April 6, 2020

It has also been intimated that the Hi Tech COVID hospital in Rourkela has also become functional.

CM Naveen Patnaik had inaugurated the KIMS COVID hospitals via video conferencing on April 2 and now it is functional. MP of Kandhamal, founder of KIIT and KISS Dr. Achyuta Samanta was also present at the inauguration ceremony.