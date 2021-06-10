Balangir: The staff members of the KIMS Covid hospital in Balangir of Odisha have earned admiration for their dedication towards serving the patients. They had arranged the birthday of a 92 year old patient today. The unique birthday was celebrated abiding all the Covid restrictions.

As per reports, the staff of Balangir KIMS Covid Hospital organised birthday celebration of a patient named Gopabandhu Mishra in the hospital premises today. All of them attended the birthday after wearing PPE kit. The patient was very happy following the celebration.

Some other patients of the hospital were also present during the celebration. Everybody have praised such noble work of the hospital staff members. Yesterday, they had saved 6 patients. Balangir district administration has admired the noble work of the hospital staff.